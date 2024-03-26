10-year-old girl found in Montreal
A 10-year-old girl has been found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after she went missing Monday afternoon.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
WATCH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided. A legal analyst explains why
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?
Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.
Hugh Grant says he's considered a career in politics
British actor Hugh Grant has admitted that he thought about embarking on a career in politics before reconsidering due to the abuse faced by politicians.
Environment Canada issues warnings over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Police punched man accused of running over colleague during arrest, court hears
Jurors are hearing a Toronto police officer punched the man accused of running over his colleague in the face during arrest.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer docked 10 days pay for off-duty fight with teens
An Ottawa police constable who was found guilty of discredible conduct for an off-duty fight with a group of teenagers in 2021 will have to forfeit 10 days, or 80 hours of pay.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years
Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcohol beverage in parks during the summer.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
N.B., federal government sign $430M health-care, long-term care agreements
The federal government will spend more than $430 million on the New Brunswick health-care and long-term care systems due to two new bilateral agreements.
N.L.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
London
-
Stolen vehicle crashes after police to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London. Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
'Another step closer': Western University researchers work on cure for AIDS
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection
One person has been seriously hurt after crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Received a text about a traffic ticket? It's fake, say police
Waterloo regional police are warning about a scam after a member with the service received a text urging them to pay a speeding ticket immediately to avoid being called to court and additional fines.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
-
Robbery suspect sought in west end
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.
-
Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property
Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.
Barrie
-
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
-
Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach
Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.
-
RVH cancer care centre renamed
The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after video of infant being sexually abused posted online
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
-
Winnipeg police arrest Calgary man for human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
Federal government offers $23M to build 2 Calgary apartment complexes
The federal, provincial and municipal governments teamed up Tuesday morning to announce $23 million in funding for two new affordable apartment buildings in the city.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Why this recent snowfall won't fix southern Alberta drought conditions
The Calgary area was the literal and figurative ground zero for the bulk of last week’s snow.
Edmonton
-
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Regina
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Saskatoon
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.