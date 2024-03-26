MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 10-year-old girl found in Montreal

    spvm
    Share

    A 10-year-old girl has been found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after she went missing Monday afternoon.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    opinion

    opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?

    Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News