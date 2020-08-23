MONTREAL -- Doctors believe they will be able to save the legs of a 10-year-old girl involved in an accident that occurred Saturday afternoon while tubing in Quebec.

The girl and three other children were on a tube pulled by a boat on Grand Lac Sec in Hebertville (about two hours north of Quebec City) when emergency services were called at around 3 p.m.

According to the initial information, the motorboat driver was doing circles on the water, thus creating waves when the accident occurred.

"The driver, a woman in her 30s, allegedly fell into the water for some reason. The 10-year-old girl's legs were subsequently injured by the engine propeller. She suffered serious injuries to her legs, " confirmed Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Anik Lamirande.

Lamirande said that the adult and children were able to get to the wharf where they were taken care of by ambulance attendants.

No one else suffered serious injuries.

"The young girl was transported to the hospital; her life is not in danger. The investigation is continuing to clarify the circumstances, but alcohol was not involved," said Lamirande.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.