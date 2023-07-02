10-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition

A 10-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.

First responders were called to the scene near Saint-Zotique, Que. around 10:45 a.m.

According to provincial police (SQ), a heavy truck crashed into a vehicle with the five passengers inside. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Earlier in the day, there was another vehicle which lost control nearby the crash site. That incident caused traffic to slow, which police say could have contributed to the fatal collision.

"The driver of a heavy truck was unable to stop in time to avoid the slowdown in traffic," read an SQ press release.

There have been no arrests.

Three children and two adults were critically injured in a crash involving a heavy truck near Saint-Zotique, Que. on July 2, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Highway 20 westbound was completely closed Sunday afternoon between 34th and 69th Avenues.

Collision investigators were called in to gather more information on the crash.