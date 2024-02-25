MONTREAL
10 people forced out of their homes after apartment building fire near Quebec City's Plains of Abraham

An Quebec City apartment building was evacuated and 10 people forced out of their homes after an apartment building fire on Feb. 25, 2024. (SPCIQ)
A three-storey apartment building was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning in Quebec City.

Firefighters were alerted at around 5:30 a.m., and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene on Cartier Avenue near the Plains of Abraham.

The fire started on a balcony at the rear of the building.

"Around 10 people were evacuated," said Quebec City fire department (SPCIC) spokesperson Alexandre Lajoie.

Red Cross employees and a bus from the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) were sent to the scene to help the victims and keep them warm in the freezing weather.

The building suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured.

An apartment building was evacuated but no one was injured after a fire on Feb. 25, 2024. (SPCIQ)

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but there was nothing to suggest that it was of a suspicious nature.

The Quebec City Fire Commissioner's Office will investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2024.

