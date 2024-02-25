10 people forced out of their homes after apartment building fire near Quebec City's Plains of Abraham
A three-storey apartment building was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning in Quebec City.
Firefighters were alerted at around 5:30 a.m., and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene on Cartier Avenue near the Plains of Abraham.
The fire started on a balcony at the rear of the building.
"Around 10 people were evacuated," said Quebec City fire department (SPCIC) spokesperson Alexandre Lajoie.
Red Cross employees and a bus from the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) were sent to the scene to help the victims and keep them warm in the freezing weather.
The building suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured.
An apartment building was evacuated but no one was injured after a fire on Feb. 25, 2024. (SPCIQ)
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but there was nothing to suggest that it was of a suspicious nature.
The Quebec City Fire Commissioner's Office will investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state
Michigan's presidential primary on Tuesday will offer a serious test of U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to navigate dissent within the Democratic Party over his response to Israel's war with Hamas. The leading Republican in the White House race, former president Donald Trump, is looking for another primary win that would add to his sweep of the early-voting states and move him that much closer to becoming his party's nominee.
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
Caribbean officials search for two Americans on yacht allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean said they were trying to locate two people believed to be U.S. citizens who were aboard a yacht that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers, the country's defense minister said Sunday.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary, beating Haley in her home state
Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, beating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Online safety a key part of Ottawa's new gender plan — and to world peace, says envoy
Authoritarian countries are leveraging social media to set back progress for women worldwide, a Canadian special envoy says, as Ottawa refreshes its cross-government gender policy.
Poland wants allies to 'remain engaged' in Ukraine war: Canadian ambassador
Canada's ambassador to Poland says the country wants allies to remain engaged in the war that has been raging on the other side of its border for two years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
-
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
-
Police investigate overnight shooting in Hamilton bar
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a Hamilton bar that sent one to hospital.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
-
Some residents remain at Halifax area encampments ahead of eviction deadline
With the City of Halifax’s eviction deadline now just two days away, some people still remain in de-designated parks.
London
-
'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds
Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday. Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.
-
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night
A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorates second anniversary of Russian invasion
A sea of blue and yellow lined both sides of MacLeod Trail by Calgary City Hall late Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary’s Congolese community shines light on forgotten war
Members of Calgary's Congolese community were at city hall Saturday protesting the killings in that country.
-
Kate Cameron reaches Canadian women's curling championship semifinal
A day after eliminating a heavyweight from contention, Kate Cameron continued her climb into Canadian women's elite curling by reaching the national championship's semifinal.
Kitchener
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Vancouver
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former Surrey lawyer who wrote blank cheques for staff disbarred over misappropriation of client funds
A former Surrey lawyer has been disbarred for misappropriating client funds from his trust account, breaching undertakings and failing to adequately supervise staff.
-
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
-
Edmonton rallies in support of Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine reached the start of a third year, Edmontonians were invited to reflect on the conflict and the devastation it has caused.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
Windsor
-
Gaza Will Rise exhibit uses art as 'the biggest form of peaceful resistance,' say organizers
An art exhibit called ‘Gaza Will Rise’ was hosted Saturday at the Caboto Club in Windsor, Ont. by the Women Movement 4 Palestine.
-
$1,000 worth of tools stolen during break and enter
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a homeowner’s garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools earlier in the week.
-
Sunny Sunday in store before mid-week rainfall soaks region
Windsorites should get out and enjoy the sunshine on Sunday while they can, as rainfall and temperatures well above seasonal are expected to move into the region mid-week.
Regina
-
'Senseless and tragic war': Regina Ukrainians gather to mark somber anniversary
Regina’s Ukrainian community paused for a moment of silence on Saturday as they gathered near the legislative building to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. drug alert system used once in first month: Ministry of Health
Amid an increasingly complex addictions fight, a new tool launched by the province last month has only been used once so far.
Ottawa
-
Mild temperatures coming back to Ottawa this Sunday
The higher than normal temperatures in Ottawa are making a comeback on Sunday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING RCMP Musical Ride welcomes hundreds to its annual open house
The RCMP’s world-famous Musical Ride held its annual open house over the weekend, welcoming the public into the force's stables on Sandridge Road.
-
Hundreds gather on Parliament Hill to mark two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds stood on Parliament Hill on Saturday in solidarity with Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. born woman delivers art to the moon
After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.
-
U of S students on the way to Regina in biennial TeleMiracle bed push
Moving a bed is tough work but agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan are moving one from Saskatoon all the way to Regina.