10 km police chase leads to arrest of 3 robbery suspects in Lanaudiere, Que.
The suspects in a convenience store robbery in Lanaudière, Que. were arrested Sunday after a police chase of about 10 kilometres.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers were called to a robbery at a business on Route 335 in Saint-Calixte around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
As they approached the scene, they located a "suspect" box truck that appeared to be trying to evade them.
A nearly 10km pursuit was initiated between Saint-Calixte and Saint-Lin.
"The suspect ran over a nail mat and had to stop," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.
The items taken during the robbery and their value were not specified.
Three suspects were arrested.
"They are expected to appear in court to face charges of robbery, flight and assault with a weapon," said Dorsainville.
The employee working at the store during the robbery was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'
U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called 'a brutal and unjust war' days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship
Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda' to make them more acceptable to modern readers.
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Record 6,542 guns intercepted at U.S. airport security in 2022
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration intercepted 6,542 guns last year at airport checkpoints across the country -- an all-time high.
1 dead, 4 wounded, after Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans
A shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans killed one person, wounded four and sent panicked families running for cover, police said Monday.
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine
A 'people's court' put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial Monday for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an 'accountability gap' in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction.
Toronto
-
It's Family Day 2023. Here's what's open and closed
Family Day 2023 falls on Monday, which means some businesses will be closed. Here's what is open and closed.
-
Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd pushing at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police. The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
-
Woman flips car in downtown Toronto trying to avoid running over raccoon
A woman who tried to avoid running over a raccoon in downtown Toronto Monday morning ended up colliding with a parked car and flipping her vehicle.
Atlantic
-
Council of Atlantic Premiers set to meet in Charlottetown
The Council of Atlantic Premiers is set to meet Monday in Prince Edward Island.
-
Rain, wind and cold: Weather warnings issued for Newfoundland and Labrador
Rain and wind warnings have been issued for every part of the island of Newfoundland, except the Great Northern Peninsula.
-
2 men, youth face charges in connection to stabbing incident: N.S. RCMP
Two men and a youth have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a Torbrook, N.S., home Sunday.
London
-
Health officials still on the lookout for Measles in London, Woodstock
The Middlesex-London health Unit and Southwestern Public Health continue to investigate a confirmed case of measles in the region. According to the health unit, the person who lives in London and works in Woodstock was infected will travelling outside Canada.
-
Sharp temperatures changes in London region this week
Expect a range of temperatures in the London region this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region is expected to reach 8 Celsius on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
‘Need for legislative change’: 45-day jail sentence for fatal distracted driving exposes flaw in Highway Traffic Act
It's a sentence that no one seems happy with. A cyclist is dead, and the woman who killed her while driving distracted will serve 45 days in jail.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
Calgary
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
Late-week warmth… but first, a snowfall warning.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province, insurers to cover Ozempic for patients with chronic obesity
Since the province expanded coverage for Ozempic in early January, a North Vancouver obesity medicine specialist has seen a dramatic uptick in patents inquiring about the appetite suppressant that’s become all the rage for rapid weight loss.
-
Man in hospital after being 'repeatedly shot' on Downtown Eastside, police say
A man is in the hospital with "multiple gunshot wounds" after a shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel' on Coquihalla, ECCC warns
People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to activate extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
Canada's Tanner Boser moves down to light-heavyweight for next UFC fight
Canadian Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is moving down to light-heavyweight to fight Moldova's Ion (The Hulk) Cutelaba on an April 15 UFC card in Kansas City.
Windsor
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Fluctuating temperatures in Windsor-Essex this week
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
'Nothing seems to be getting solved': Still no heat for some tenants inside downtown apartment
The waiting game continues for tenants inside a downtown Windsor apartment building who have gone one year without heat.
Regina
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
'Reignited a fire': All Nations Hope project reconnects Indigenous women to traditional ceremonies
Kotawe, a research project by the All Nations Hope Network is reconnecting Indigenous women to their traditional ceremonial roles.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome renowned sportswriter Rob Vanstone as senior journalist and team historian
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'A wonderful person': Friends, colleagues share memories of Peter Herrndorf
The Canadian arts community is in mourning after the loss of one of its greatest champions. Friends and colleagues are remembering Peter Herrndorf, the former longtime head of the NAC, as a wonderful person.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
-
Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.