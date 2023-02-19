10 km police chase leads to arrest of 3 robbery suspectes in Lanaudiere, Que.

The suspects in a convenience store robbery in Lanaudière, Que. were arrested Sunday after a police chase of about 10 kilometres.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers were called to a robbery at a business on Route 335 in Saint-Calixte around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

As they approached the scene, they located a "suspect" box truck that appeared to be trying to evade them.

A nearly 10km pursuit was initiated between Saint-Calixte and Saint-Lin.

"The suspect ran over a nail mat and had to stop," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The items taken during the robbery and their value were not specified.

Three suspects were arrested.

"They are expected to appear in court to face charges of robbery, flight and assault with a weapon," said Dorsainville.

The employee working at the store during the robbery was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 19, 2023.