10 cents a pop: Quebec increases refund for can and bottle returns

As of November, you might take home a little more cash after depositing your empties in Quebec -- depending on your drink of choice.

The refund for most accepted containers will rise from five to 10 cents per item. But the refund for beer cans over 450 millilitres, previously set at 20 cents, will decrease to 10 cents for "standardization reasons."

Cosignation, the organization that oversees Quebec's deposit system, is encouraging consumers to act quickly if they want to make the most of their beer cans.

"People are invited to immediately return any empty containers in this category that they have, so that they can be refunded 20 cents per container," a Thursday press release reads.

Meanwhile, accepted glass bottles between 500 millilitres and 1 litre in size will bring in 25 cents a piece.

The changes fall under Phase 1 of Quebec's plan to modernize and expand its deposit-refund system.

The goal is to incentivize Quebecers to recycle their drink containers and make the service more accessible.

"The deposit amount represents a tangible financial incentive that encourages people to return more beverage containers through the deposit-refund system and give them a second life," reads a statement from Normand Bisson, president and CEO of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA).

Starting in November, Consignation will also accept a wider variety of aluminum containers, such as those containing tea, cider, carbonated water and juice. This is in addition to already returnable containers, like beer and soda cans, plastic soda bottles, and glass kombucha bottles.

MORE CHANGES IN 2025

The most-anticipated changes to Quebec's deposit system is scheduled for the spring 2025.

If all goes according to plan, as of March 2025, Quebecers will be able to deposit all remaining beverage containers currently exempt from Consignaction's system, such as milk and juice cartons, plastic water bottles, and bottles of wine and spirits.

Quebec's reform of it's deposit system was initially supposed to kick in at the end of 2022, but was delayed due to labour shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.