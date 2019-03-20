

CTV Montreal





Don’t put away the shovel just yet! Montreal is set to get more snow before we can pack up the winter gear.

“With temperatures fluctuating right around the freezing mark, we’re expecting to see a mixed bag of precipitation in the next few days,” said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

Light rainfall arrived Thursday evening and the rain was expected to get heavier on Friday morning, changing to snow at some point as temperatures drop.

But in afternoon or evening it could change again.

“That’s when we could have another pocket of rain,” said Graham.

The rain will change back over to snow heading into Saturday, with a high of 3 Celsius.

The big question, though, is how much snow will fall?

After initially thinking Montreal would see 5-10 cm, Graham revised her estimate on Thursday and said 10 to 15 cm of snow could fall.

Outside the city of Montreal much more snow could fall. Some portions of the province could see up to 60 cm of fresh snowfall by the time the storm passes through.