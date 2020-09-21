MONTREAL -- Home daycare workers began an unlimited general strike across Quebec Monday, and demonstrated in the morning in front of the Montreal office of the families' minister.

The union representing around 10,000 home daycare workers affiliated with the CSQ called a general and unlimited strike early Monday morning, after a rotating strike took place from Sept. 1 to 18, across the province.

Negotiations ramped up at the end of last week and over the weekend, raising hopes that a general strike might be avoided. But the talks broke down over the issue of compensation.

The union wants an arbitrator to settle the case but the Quebec government instead offered to send in a mediator to facilitate discussions between the parties.

FIPEQ President Valerie Grenoble believes that it is too late for mediation, because negotiations began a year and a half ago, in March 2019.