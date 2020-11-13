Home
FOLLOW ON
WATCH LIVE
Stream CTV News for breaking news updates
Advertisement
MONTREAL
.
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 9:00AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 17, 2020 2:58PM EST
SHARE
.
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
Dan Levy matching donations to U of A
Air Date: November 16, 2020
false
Harry Potter fan creates motorized broomstick
false
Calgary neighbourhood puzzled after dozens of cars towed
false
Ont. woman injured as gymnast featured in Oprah's magazine
false
Nunavut enters 14-day shutdown as COVID-19 cases multiply
false
Here’s how to get better with money
Air Date: November 16, 2020
Montreal Top Stories
UPDATED
UPDATED
Quebec government looking at post-New-Year's 'quarantine' before kids go back to school
Quebec reports 982 new COVID cases, 24 deaths and biggest second-wave jump in hospitalizations with 47
Meet the Redbirds: McGill University announces name change for men's varsity athletics teams
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada
New roundtable will host 'nation-to-nation' talks between Quebec and Assembly of First Nations
Ex-Quebec police chief goes to court to stop process that could lead to his ouster
FEATURED ITEMS
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada
NHL unveils retro jerseys from golden eras, including Avalanche paying homage to Nordiques
New fully-automated REM cars revealed after long year
Nelson Mandela mural unveiled in Montreal
Who owns what? New app aimed at helping tenants band together
After 10 years, a legal battle and a free speech debate, Plateau now billboard free
Don't Miss
false
Bowman on anti-mask rallies in Manitoba: 'Think about someone other than yourself'
false
Ark. officer helps 2 people and dog from burning home
false
'A Promised Land’: Obama releases presidential memoir
false
Ash and lava tumble down mountain after Stromboli eruption
false
British MP stays calm as wind rips through live interview
false
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule arrive at space station
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED
UPDATED
PM calls for quick Senate passage of COVID-19 aid bill, underlines seriousness of pandemic
UPDATED
UPDATED
Manitoba reports youngest COVID-19 death yet
UPDATED
UPDATED
Nunavut reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, more than doubling its total
NEW
NEW
'It's a roller-coaster': Long-haulers describe COVID-19 symptoms 8 months after diagnosis
Head of WHO praises Canada's anti-COVID response; warns vaccine won't be a panacea
BREAKING
BREAKING
Scheer fires sister-in-law after questions raised about her employment in his office
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
Dan Levy matching donations to U of A
Air Date: November 16, 2020
false
Motorized broomsticks for muggles
Air Date: November 16, 2020
false
Turning tragedy into triumph with tea
Air Date: November 16, 2020
false
Calgary neighbourhood gets cars towed
Air Date: November 16, 2020
false
Power Play: Health Canada's approval needed first
Air Date: November 16, 2020
Most-Read
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada
Quebec reports 982 new COVID cases, 24 deaths and biggest second-wave jump in hospitalizations with 47
Meet the Redbirds: McGill University announces name change for men's varsity athletics teams
New fully-automated REM cars revealed after long year
UPDATED
UPDATED
Quebec government looking at post-New-Year's 'quarantine' before kids go back to school