1 West Montreal Air Cadet Squadron Recruiting Night
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 11:06AM EDT
1 West Montreal Air Cadet Squadron
Recruiting Night
Wednesday, September 5 from 18:30-21:00
Royal Montreal Regiment Armoury: 4625 Saint-Catherine St, WestmountYouth ages 12-18
Visit www.1westmontreal.com for more information
