MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 1 of Quebec's most wanted criminals arrested in Ottawa

    Omar Abukar. (Sûreté du Québec) Omar Abukar. (Sûreté du Québec)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man listed as one of the province's most wanted criminals.

    Omar Abukar, 31, was arrested in Ottawa on Wednesday.

    He has been wanted since 2022 for breach of conditions of release issued by a court during a criminal trial.

    Abukar is also listed as part of the BOLO program.

    He is facing charges of pimping a person under the age of 18, benefiting from sexual services of a person under the age of 18, trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual services, breach of conditions of release and failure to comply with several conditions of release issued by the court.

    He appeared Wednesday at the Gatineau courthouse.

    Abukar was arrested after a joint effort of the SQ's Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme (EILP), which combines efforts from numerous police forces, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Quebec City, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and more.

    Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Central Criminal Information Line at 1 800 659-4264. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News