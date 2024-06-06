1 of Quebec's most wanted criminals arrested in Ottawa

Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man listed as one of the province's most wanted criminals.

Omar Abukar, 31, was arrested in Ottawa on Wednesday.

He has been wanted since 2022 for breach of conditions of release issued by a court during a criminal trial.

Abukar is also listed as part of the BOLO program.

He is facing charges of pimping a person under the age of 18, benefiting from sexual services of a person under the age of 18, trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual services, breach of conditions of release and failure to comply with several conditions of release issued by the court.

He appeared Wednesday at the Gatineau courthouse.

Abukar was arrested after a joint effort of the SQ's Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme (EILP), which combines efforts from numerous police forces, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Quebec City, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and more.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Central Criminal Information Line at 1 800 659-4264.