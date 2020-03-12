MONTREAL -- Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has been called in after a man was killed during a confrontation with Montreal police.

A 911 call was made at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday about a possible case of domestic abuse on d'Orléans Avenue in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police responded, according to the BEI, with one officer accessing the apartment in question through the back door.

"A man, allegedly armed with a knife, was threatening his spouse and the police officer," the BEI report states. "The police officer then fired a shot and hit him."

The 54-year-old man was transported to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Eight investigators with the BEI have been charged with looking into the incident, in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).