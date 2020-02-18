MONTREAL -- One person is in critical condition following a collision between a train and a vehicle in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and Poincaré Street.

"The first information that I have is that there is one person seriously injured," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Investigators are on their way to the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.