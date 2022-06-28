1 death, many injuries in crash involving scooter and multiple cars near Joliette

A multi-vehicle collision near Joliette has killed one person and sent several others to hospital, police say.

The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildar, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

Multiple cars and a scooter were all involved in the crash, said Quebec provincial police, which cover the area.

One death has been confirmed, but the person's identity hasn't been made public.

There were also numerous injuries and people taken to hospital.