Five people are missing and at least one is dead after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice on Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

“They were tourists from France,” Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu told CTV News.

He explains three members of the group managed to help each other out of the water and came rushing for help.

Their tour guide, a man aged 42, was rescued by firefighters, but was later declared dead in hospital.

Tuesday night, local firefighters, as well as a helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces, were on hand to help with the search.

Divers are expected onsite at 8 a.m. to continue looking for the missing five members of the group.

Beaulieu says the area where the incident occurred isn’t on a marked trail, where snowmobilers are usually required to circulate.