1 dead, 3 injured in car crash near Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

One person died on Friday following a road accident in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region.

The three other passengers in the vehicle were injured, but their lives are not in danger.

"The accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Route 219, between Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Napierville," said Constable Gordon Francoeur of the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Police Department.

The four people were travelling in a Mazda.

One of them died, and another suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition in hospital. The other two people suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this accident.

Route 219 was open to traffic on Saturday morning.