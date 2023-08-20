1 dead, 3 critically injured after construction lift collapses: Quebec police

Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon