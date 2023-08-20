1 dead, 3 critically injured after construction lift collapses: Quebec police

A 27-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in Saint-Léandre, in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region, following an incident at a construction site on private property.

The event, which involved a scissor lift, occurred around 4 p.m. on the property of a single-family home under constrution located on Principale Street.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), four people were on the elevated platform when, for reasons currently unknown, it fell to the ground.

"The occupants fell several metres," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three people -- a 24-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman and 60-year-old man -- were seriously injured and taken to hospital in critical condition.

SQ investigators and technicians analyzed the scene to help determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Quebec's workplace safety commission, the CNESST, has been notified, said Tremblay.

Its investigation will determine, among other things, whether equipment failure may have been a factor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 20, 2023.