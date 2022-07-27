1 dead, 2 injured in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu home; BEI investigating

Quebec's bureau of investigations (BEI) is looking into an incident that left one man dead and two others injured in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie.

The bureau notes at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police (SJSR) received a 911 call from a man saying he had just done something terrible.

When officers arrived at his home on Biat Street, they found the man armed with a knife.

According to the BEI, shots were fired and the 48-year-old man was hit by at least one projectile.

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Inside the home, police discovered a woman and a teenager, both seriously injured.

They were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Six BEI investigators were assigned to analyze the circumstances surrounding the incident, supported by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them via their website.