1 dead, 2 injured in Montreal apartment fire

One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. about the blaze on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near de la Gauchetière Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

"Three people had to be transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

One of the victims, a 58-year-old man, has since died.

The building was evacuated to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

A large perimeter is in place, and firefighters warn there could be power outages in the area.

Police do not yet know what caused the fire.