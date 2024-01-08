1 dead, 2 injured in a head-on collision in eastern Quebec

MONTREAL
    A head-on collision between two vehicles killed one person and injured two others on Monday evening in Bonaventure, on the Gaspé Peninsula in eastern Quebec.

    "The head-on collision occurred at around 4 p.m. on Route 132 in Bonaventure. One of the two vehicles collided with the other in the opposite direction for a reason that has yet to be determined," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Constable Béatrice Dorsinville. "A woman in her 30s, who was at the wheel of the car that hit the second vehicle, was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital where, unfortunately, she was pronounced dead."

    The people in the vehicle that was hit, a driver in her 20s and her passenger, were also injured and taken to hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

    Route 132 was closed in both directions at Beaubassin Street.

    The SQ investigation is continuing to clarify the circumstances that led to this accident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2024. 

