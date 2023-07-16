1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Mont-Tremblant.
The 911 call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. after the gondola hit the machinery and fell as it was heading towards the summit with two people on board, police say.
Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec, said one of the two occupants died of their injuries in hospital.
The second occupant is still "very critically injured" and was listed in life-threatening condition after being sent to a hospital in Montreal.
Both of the occupants are adults, but no other information about their identities was released.
SQ officers are on the scene to try to determine the causes and circumstances of the crash.
Village association spokesperson Pierre-Alexandre Legault said, "As the situation is still evolving, we are unable to comment at this time."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
With another Toronto shelter hotel to close, residents call for action from new mayor
Despite residents receiving assurances they could stay at the hotel until Aug. 15, some were abruptly told they had to relocate this month, according to a volunteer-run group working closely with hotel residents.
Person rushed to hospital after stabbing in east Toronto
A person has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in east Toronto Sunday morning, police say.
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
Enterococci bacteria found in Nova Scotia beaches
Known for its scenic beauty and as a favourite destination to cool off for locals and tourists alike, Queensland Beach and Bayswater Beach are temporarily closed due to water quality concerns.
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
One person arrested after police standoff in Sarnia
Sarnia police said a man with a warrant out for his arrest had locked himself in a room at a residence in the area of Campbell Street and Whitmore Avenue when police arrived Saturday evening.
Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. hits snag when $6.7M grant application denied
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin said their application for a $6.7 million Rapid Housing Initiative grant to help build a community of 40 tiny homes was denied.
Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
The Crosses for Change memorial site in downtown Sudbury was damaged Sunday morning – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
Saturday night Calgary Stampede chucks swamped by summer storm as national activists call for its cancellation
It was a tale of two different tracks Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede, one that left possibly the fastest driver of them all on the outside looking in at Sunday's championship final.
Huge hail shreds gardens as Saturday night storm smashes Calgary communities
It started out as a smoky day in Calgary, but shortly after dinner Saturday night, a number of communities saw a sweep of very stormy weather.
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
Man assaulted in Kitchener, left injured on the road
A man found injured on a Kitchener road Saturday night is believed to be the victim of an assault, police say.
Best boccia athletes in the province playing in Waterloo
The 2023 Ontario Boccia Championships were held in Waterloo this weekend with players from across the province facing off at the Rec Complex.
Thunderstorms in the forecast as wildfires force evacuations in B.C. Interior
Wildfires in British Columbia have prompted more than 70 current evacuation alerts or orders as of Sunday, with many clustered in the province's central Interior.
52% of people in B.C. are within $200 of not being able to pay their bills: survey
More than half of British Columbians say they are within $200 of not being able to make ends meet each month, according to new data.
No tsunami threat to B.C. after Alaska earthquake: officials
There is no tsunami threat to B.C. following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska, officials confirmed early Sunday morning.
Woman dead after being dragged by car Friday
A 60-year-old woman has died after her vehicle dragged her down a driveway.
Former UCP minister Sonya Savage says Alberta set for changing world
Sonya Savage, as energy minister under former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, was tasked with selling a resoundingly unpopular attempt to open the Rocky Mountains to coal mining that wasn't even her idea.
'I couldn't believe': Edmonton golfer bags once-in-a-lifetime shot, twice
After sinking her first ever hole-in-one at River Ridge Golf Club, interior designer Taylor Mah shot another one just a few holes later.
A man’s fall from the Ambassador Bridge, a fatal collision, and charges for Windsor Salt workers: Top Windsor stories this week
A structural iron worker is lucky to be alive after falling almost 150 feet into the Detroit River, a Leamington resident is the victim of a fatal crash on the 401, and a dozen Windsor Salt workers are facing charges.
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Riders QB Trevor Harris to undergo surgery for 'significant' leg injury following loss against Stamps
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
Parades lifts Stampeders to thrilling last-play 33-31 win over Roughriders
The Calgary Stampeders ended a two-game losing skid with a last-second 33-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
Luke Combs set to rock Craven in 2024
Country music superstar Luke Combs is the first headliner to be announced for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2024.
Kayakers unhurt after being struck by boater in Rideau Lakes Township, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a boater collided with a kayak on Indian Lake in Rideau Lakes Township Saturday.
Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
The Queensway is scheduled to remain closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester until 6 a.m. on Monday.
Muggy Sunday in Ottawa after record downpour
Sunday afternoon in Ottawa will be muggy after the morning brought the city the rainiest July 16 in almost 40 years.
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.