1-833-DENONCE: Quebec creates phone line to report sexual misconduct in schools
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is following through on his promise and launching the 1-833-DENONCE line to report sexual misconduct or violence in schools.
The line is toll-free and confidential. It's available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and has a voice mailbox, Drainville announced Wednesday in a press release.
An email address serving a similar purpose already exists: signalements@éducation.gouv.qc.ca.
Minister Drainville committed to creating the phone line on March 24 as part of a strategy to fight violence in schools.
On Wednesday, he reiterated that the ministry can't replace the police; he encouraged victims and witnesses of criminal acts in schools to report the situation directly to law enforcement.
Last month, Drainville launched an investigation "of general scope" following multiple reports and allegations of sexual misconduct in the school system.
In particular, he was questioned by Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal about sexual assaults allegedly committed against students at a high school in Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
BREAKING | Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert’s counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
opinion | Should you fight an eviction?
Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.
Toronto
-
Toronto to foot bill for 2026 World Cup while MLSE profits
The City of Toronto is going to foot the bill for the FIFA World Cup while its partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment stands to make millions without taking on any risk in hosting the global competition.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
Atlantic
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
London
-
Committee backs downtown tower with 435 unit— none are affordable housing
A skyline-stretching high rise proposal breezed through the Planning and Environment Committee, but also reignited debate about requiring developers to designate some of their units for affordable housing.
-
Threat of demolition prompts action and apology from developer
A day after CTV News London reported on five derelict buildings slated for demolition by city hall, the owner of three of the houses has stepped forward.
-
Man and woman charged in relation to Base Line Road West homicide
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Firefighters called to Sudbury Community Arena on Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to Sudbury Community Arena downtown for a small blaze Wednesday morning.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Police investigating after firearm reportedly brandished at vehicle
Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after a weapons incident was reported Wednesday morning.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
Vancouver
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
Cleaning company founder apologizes for 'unintended delayed payments'
The founder of a B.C.-based cleaning company is apologizing following CTV News' reporting that numerous contractors were not compensated for their work.
Edmonton
-
Southwest Anthony Henday crash causing delays near Rabbit Hill Road
A crash is slowing traffic in southwest Edmonton.
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
Driver killed in St. Albert Trail, Campbell Road intersection crash
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Refugee crisis in Windsor causes agency to expand
Matthew House Windsor has purchased a second location to help refugees.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
Uttering threats charged laid in Chatham-Kent
A Chatham-Kent man is charged with mischief after an incident on Tuesday. Around 5:20 p.m., police say a person was driving north on St. Clair Street when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road blocking traffic.
Regina
-
Sask. family frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists in province
A Saskatchewan family left for Alberta on Tuesday to seek medical care for their child, an eight-year-old boy who had been a patient at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon with a stomach ailment.
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote
Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.