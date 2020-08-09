MONTREAL -- With negotiations at a standstill, roughly 1,200 workers at the Port of Montreal seem likely to begin a general unlimited strike on Monday.

Negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Maritime Employers Association have been ongoing for 70 days. The biggest issue, according to the union, is that of scheduling and wages. On Friday, the CUPE announced the strike, which follows a pair of four-day strikes by CUPE members that forced ships to be diverted to other ports.

On Sunday, union officials said they had offered the employers association a 45-day truce to prevent a strike. A spokesperson for the association disputed that account, saying it had been the MEA who offered a truce which had been rebuked.

On Sunday, a second port union, representing roughly 150 workers, announced it would strike as well.