ÉTS to set up aerospace operations in Longueuil

The École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) says it plans to set up operations in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, marking its first venture outside its downtown campus.

In a press release issued on Friday, the school explains it wants to respond to a need expressed by the Quebec government to share its cooperative teaching model and collaborative research with industry elsewhere in the province.

For its aerospace project in Longueuil, ÉTS says it will partner with the National School of Aerotechnics (ÉNA) and the Centre technologique en aérospatiale (CTA), both affiliated with CEGEP Édouard-Montpetit.

ÉTS Director General and CEO François Gagnon says the school's arrival in Longueuil, with its partners, strengthens both training and research capabilities to form a centre of excellence combining college and university education, research and innovation in aerospace.

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier adds the arrival of an institution like ÉTS shows the city's positioning as a major academic centre that houses university and college institutions, as well as research centres.

The École de technologie supérieure has more than 70 industrial partners supporting projects in materials and advanced manufacturing, avionics and control, plus design and optimization.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 20, 2023.