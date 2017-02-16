

While many Montrealers might be preparing for a trip down south to get a break from the cold, Canada’s public health agency is warning that the Zika virus is still a serious concern.



The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning women who are pregnant or planned to be to avoid travelling to certain areas to avoid contracting the mosquito-borne virus.



Zika outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. states of Texas and Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America and are all on the list of areas to avoid.



Full list of countries here



People who become infected with the Zika virus may not feel sick, but the risk is great to babies; medical experts say the Zika virus infection can cause microcephaly or Guillain-Barré Syndrome in a developing fetus during pregnancy.