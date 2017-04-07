

Montreal police suspect a youth centre employee charged with attempting to lure a child may have tried to do the same thing with other children.

Steven Hoai Trung Lam, 20, has worked at the Don Bosco Youth Leadership Centre in Riviere des Prairies for the past three years.

Last month he was charged with attempting to lure a minor, sending sexually explicit material to a child under 14, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was granted bail under the condition he maintain an overnight curfew, and he is not allowed to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18. He is also not allowed access to a computer or any internet service.

Police say that Lam used several aliases online, and believe he may have used social media accounts in an attempt to contact children.

He used the names Aznslam and HrnyAznboy on the message app Kik, along with the name Slammt1habs on Instagram, and Aznslam on Whisper.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a crime to call 9-1-1 or to contact their local police department.