

CTV Montreal





An inexperienced driver put a cyclist in hospital after running into him at the intersection of Ontario St. and St. Laurent Blvd.

Police said an 18-year-old driver with a learner's permit was heading east on Ontario at 8:40 a.m. when he made a left-hand turn onto St. Laurent and hit a cyclist going west.

The 24-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The driver was not allowed to be driving on his own and was ticketed on the spot.

He received four demerit points which means he won't be allowed to drive for at least three months.