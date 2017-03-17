

CTV Montreal





The YMCA Guy Favreau will survive for at least another year.

On Friday, the YMCAs of Quebec President and CEO Stephane Vaillancourt confirmed a deal that will keep the Y’s doors open until a permanent solution can hopefully be found.

Phil Chu, who started one of two petitions to save the YMCA, said he was thrilled with the news.

“It gives us more time to find a solution with the government,” he said.

The Y’s future was put in doubt after its rent, which was a mere $1 from the time it opened in the 1980s until 2007, skyrocketed to $240,000-per-year.