

The Canadian Press





Officials say the World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to renegotiate its existing deal with Montreal to keep its headquarters in the city.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre say WADA has decided not to hold an open bidding process to select a new host city after its agreement with Montreal runs out in 2021.

Garneau and St-Pierre are part of a delegation that travelled to Paris to make the case for keeping the headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

They say WADA's executive committee has agreed to negotiate an extension of the current deal on the condition that some improvements be made.

Both Garneau and St-Pierre say they're pleased the agency has decided not to hear submissions from other cities who had also expressed interest in hosting the headquarters.

The parties have until November to reach a new deal.