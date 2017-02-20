Worker injured from fall at U de M construction site
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 8:44AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 10:20AM EST
There has been a serious work accident at a construction site in Outremont Monday morning.
A construction worker at the Durocher St. work site for the Universite de Montreal science complex has been impaled after a fall, reports say. The complex is being built at the Outremont rail yards.
Reports say the man sustained injuries to his back and legs.
Quebec’s workplace safety board CNESST is investigating.
The agency would not confirm any details of the accident, and would only say a worker was hurt on the job at 8:15 a.m.
