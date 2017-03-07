

CTV Montreal





Dozens of women rallied outside the downtown Montreal office of Premier Philippe Couillard on Tuesday, a day before International Women’s Day.

The women were representatives of the Women’s Federation of Quebec and March 8 Collective, which represents 700,000 women belonging to the province’s trade unions.

They marched to Couillard’s office on McGill College Ave. to protest the premier’s refusal to meet with them regarding issues such as the negative economic effects on women of austerity and the systemic discrimination of some government policies.