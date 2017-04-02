

CTV Montreal





Women from different religions came together to discuss gender equality in Hampstead on Sunday.

The talk was titled “A Woman’s Place”, and involved leaders from a variety of religious communities. The conversation was focused on how women in Montreal are just starting to break into power positions.

“The challenge we face is the stained glass ceiling,” said Rabbi Dr. Lisa Gruschcow. “The notion that women can go up to a certain level but not beyond that.”

The speakers argued that it’s vital to have female faith leaders, especially as the lines between church and state become increasingly blurred.

“On the positive side it's changing a lot,” said Reverend Diane Rollert. “When I came here 11 years ago there were very few women who were in positions in leadership in faith communities.”

Throughout the talk, participants also discussed how religion plays a role in politics.

“These aren't just faith institutions, they're institutions of political and economic power,” said UN commissioner Dr. Alaa Murabit. “That's how people get elected.”