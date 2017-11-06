

CTV Montreal





The municipal elections that took place across Quebec on Sunday delivered several surprises.

While the election of Valerie Plante made her the first female mayor of the city of Montreal, she is not the only female mayor on the island or in the suburbs.

In Westmount Christina Smith, who had been acting as interim mayor since Peter Trent stepped down earlier this year, was elected in a tight race.

She had nearly double the vote tally of rival councillor Patrick Martin, while Beryl Wajsman, editor of The Suburban, garnered a bit more than 500 votes.

On the south shore, Sylvie Parent was elected mayor of Longueuil with a margin of 118 votes over Josée Latendresse. Both were former councillors, although Parent had the support of exiting mayor Caroline St-Hilaire.

In Brossard, Doreen Assad has been elected to become that city's second female mayor. She defeated Paul Leduc who had been seeking a sixth mandate.

In Cote Saint Luc, Mitchell Brownstein was re-elected, handily defeating former mayor Robert Libman who had served as mayor until 2005.

The mayor of Laval, Marc Demers, was re-elected with about 46 percent of the vote.

In the West Island several mayoral races went to the incumbent, but there were changes in two cities.

Ed Janiszewski, who has been mayor of DDO for 33 years, was ousted and replaced by Alex Bottausci.

John Belvedere, who has not held office before, was elected as mayor of Pointe Claire.

Georges Bourelle was re-elected in Beaconsfield, Paola Hawa was re-elected in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, and Edgar Rouleau was re-elected in Dorval,

In Quebec City, Regis Labeaume was re-elected as mayor with 55 percent of votes tallied; still a majority, but much less than the 74 percent he received in 2013.

In Levis Gilles Lehouillier was re-elected with 92 percent of ballots cast.