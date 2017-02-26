

A Montreal woman who went public with claims of police brutality will appear in court on Monday.

Majiza Philip had her arm broken while being arrested in November 2014 in front of the Olympia Theatre after a Machine Gun Kelly concert.

A friend of hers was ejected from the concert venue for excessive drinking and subsequently ticketed by police for loitering.

Outside the club, Philip says she knocked on the rear window of the police car to inform her friend she had his jacket. She said she was then grabbed by a police officer who pulled her arms behind her back and used a baton to break her arm.

Philip said she was then handcuffed and taken to a police station for processing before being brought to St-Luc Hospital, where X-rays showed her left humerus was fractured. It required a metal plate and six screws in her arm.

The police report of the November 2014 incident has a different viewpoint, and states that Philip was inebriated and struck a police officer when he tried to take her friend's jacket – and does not mention any kind of injury.

According to Fo Niemi at the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) Philip filed a complaint with the Police Ethics Commissioner who eventually dismissed her complaint. Eight months after her arrest she found out that she was charged with four counts, including assaulting a peace officer and obstruction of justice.