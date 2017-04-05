

The woman who parked her car on a highway to herd ducks is appealing her conviction of criminal negligence causing two deaths.

On June 27, 2010, Emma Czornobaj parked her car in the lefthand lane of Highway 30 on the South Shore and got out to herd ducks off the road.

Andre Roy and his daughter Jessie died when his motorcycle slammed into Czornobaj's car.

Pauline Volikakis, Roy's wife and Jessie's mother, also hit Czonobaj's car with her motorcycle and was badly injured in the crash.

During her trial Czornobaj said that knowing the effect of her actions, she would never repeat them.

"I just wanted to pick all these ducklings up and put them in my car," Czornobaj testified. "I know it was a mistake."

In 2014 a jury found Czornobaj guilty of dangerous driving causing death and of criminal negligence causing death, at which point a judge sentenced her to spend 90 days in jail, and suspended her driver's licence for ten years.

But in 2015, when Czornobaj was supposed to start serving her sentence on weekends, Czornobaj was given permission to appeal her case, and the punishments were suspended.

Czornobaj's new laywer, Jean-Francois Bouveret, appeared in court Tuesday to argue to overturn the conviction.

Bouveret said that Czonobaj's actions were dangerous, careless, and reckless, but said his client, who was 21 years old at the time, believed she had correctly evaluated the risk of stopping in the lefthand lane.

He said the jury did not adequately consider this "moral" aspect of the case.

Crown prosecutor Annie-Claude Chassé said that the jury looked at the entire case, including the definition of criminal negligence in Canadian law.

Chassé also said that the Crown was not obliged to prove Czornobaj's state of mind when she committed a crime.

Volikakis watched the proceedings with friends and family, and told reporters that she hoped the case would soon end.

Criminal negligence under the Criminal Code

Every one is criminally negligent who (a) in doing anything, or (b) in omitting to do anything that it is his duty to do, shows wanton or reckless disregard for the lives or safety of other persons.