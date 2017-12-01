

La Presse Canadienne





A woman who was tied up by home invaders in a home in in Saint-Jérôme on Thursday night was released by police – and subsequently arrested.

Neighbours called police at 11 p.m. after they spotted men leaving the home with bags.

By the time police arrived, the men had fled. Upon entering the house, the officers found the woman who had been tied up by the intruders. The intruders had apparently been armed with at least one firearm, as well as pepper spray.

Police also discovered some 400 marijuana plants and shortly after, found some bags of marijuana that had been left behind by the thieves.



