A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times in her upper-body.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 9:15 p.m. about an armed assault at the corner of Moncalm and Sherbrooke streets.

According to police the woman and an unknown man fought on the sidewalk, where he eventually stabbed her and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police investigators and the canine unit are on the scene.

Montcalm is closed between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets.

No arrests have been made