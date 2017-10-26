

CTV Montreal





A 31-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed in the upper body in downtown Montreal.

Police received a call at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday about a woman being assaulted near de Maisonneuve Blvd. and Berri St.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out between a man and the victim, who know each other

The suspect is man in his 40s, who police say fled before they arrived.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.