Woman stabbed downtown as suspect flees
Montreal police are investigating (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 7:12AM EDT
A 31-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed in the upper body in downtown Montreal.
Police received a call at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday about a woman being assaulted near de Maisonneuve Blvd. and Berri St.
Witnesses told police a fight broke out between a man and the victim, who know each other
The suspect is man in his 40s, who police say fled before they arrived.
The woman is expected to survive her injuries.
