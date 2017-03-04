

Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal





The Facebook page for Annie’s Pub in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue boasts that the waterfront bar is the place “where every day has a great night!”

Pointing out scratches and bruises on her arms, knees, and chest, 22-year-old Isabelle Miles would strongly disagree.

On Thursday night, while dancing with a drink in hand on the crowded dance floor, Miles says she intervened in a fight between two other girls.

However, she was the one aggressively handled by the bouncer coming to diffuse the situation.

“The bouncer came, pinned me in a chokehold—my feet were off the ground, and I kept repeating ‘I can’t breathe,’” Miles told CTV News.

Miles says the bouncer told her she was being kicked out because he thought she threw a drink, but she explained that it was knocked out of her hand by the commotion within the crowd.

However, Miles — due to her androgynous appearance — believes that the bouncer in question may have mistaken her for a man.

“I was trying to say, with the little bit of air that I had that 'I’m a girl,’” Miles said, adding that the other fighting girls were pulled out of the bar by their coats.

“Because he thought I was a male, he thought it was okay to chokehold me, being 5’1 and weighing 100 pounds,” she said. Witnesses said that the bouncer was well over 200 lbs.

While another bouncer held the door open, Miles says she was hoisted onto the pavement outside without a jacket. The temperature on Thursday night was well below zero degrees, but she was not allowed back into the bar to retrieve her things.

“I didn’t know what to think or do. I had blood on me — I was shocked.”

The general manager of Annie’s wouldn't comment on this particular case, but he acknowledged that something happened. He said that he would review security footage and speak with his staff.

Miles photographed her injuries: a number of prominent scratches, bruising between her breasts and a large scrape on her hand that she fears may affect her day-to-day career as a painter.

Miles says she’s been having trouble sleeping, in part due to the pain, and also because she is so angry.

“Gender should not have a play,” said Erika Miles, the victim’s sister. “You should be trained to be able to assess the situation properly. You don’t just need muscle: you need brains.”

Meanwhile, Miles has filed a police report and is pressing charges.