Montreal police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after an apartment fire.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a building on Guimond St. near Letourneux Ave. and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters determined the fire began in the kitchen, and once the flames were out discovered the woman's body.

She has been identified as a 58-year-old woman although her name has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if the woman died while cooking, or if her death came after the fire began.