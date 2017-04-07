

CTV Montreal





A 66-year-old woman has gone missing from St. Hyacinthe.

Pierrette Beauregard was last seen the morning of Tuesday April 4 near her home.

The Sureté du Quebec says Beauregard's family is worried about her health and safety.

Beauregard is 1.63 m tall and weighs 113 kg (5'3", 250 lb). She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown coat with a fur-trimmed hood, white bootes, and with a pale purse. She could be driving a 2012 Hyundai Accent, licence place N79 FEY.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-659-4264.