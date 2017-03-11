Woman lying on Montmagny road crushed by a car
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 8:04AM EST
A woman who was lying on a Montmagny road was crushed by a vehicle whose driver was unable to swerve away in time on Friday night.
The victim is in critical condition.
The incident occurred at around midnight.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the incident, including whether the woman was ill or had been involved in an earlier collision.
