Woman killed in collision with snowplow
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 1:20PM EDT
A 73-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a snowplow in Villeray-St. Michel-Parx Extension on Friday morning.
Police said the collision occurred as the plow was removing snow from a parking lot. The woman was transported to hospital, where she was declared dead.
The plow’s 40-year-old driver was treated for shock at the scene.
The SPVM collision squad is investigating to determine the exact sequence of events.