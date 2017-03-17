

CTV Montreal





A 73-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a snowplow in Villeray-St. Michel-Parx Extension on Friday morning.

Police said the collision occurred as the plow was removing snow from a parking lot. The woman was transported to hospital, where she was declared dead.

The plow’s 40-year-old driver was treated for shock at the scene.

The SPVM collision squad is investigating to determine the exact sequence of events.