

The Canadian Press





A 46-year-old woman was injured in one arm when a firearm was discharged into a Parc-Extension apartment on Monday morning.

Police said the woman’s life is not in danger.

A 911 call was placed at around 12:30 a.m. to report the shooting in the building on Outremont Ave. near St-Roch.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the woman had left to go to the hospital, where police later found her.

According to SPVM officials, a gunman opened fire on the building, which is known to police as a hub of drug trafficking activities. It’s unclear if the woman was the intended target.

No arrests have yet been made.