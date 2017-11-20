Woman injured in Parc-Extension shooting
A woman was injured in the arm when shots were fired at a Parc-Extension apartment building early on Monday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 7:49AM EST
A 46-year-old woman was injured in one arm when a firearm was discharged into a Parc-Extension apartment on Monday morning.
Police said the woman’s life is not in danger.
A 911 call was placed at around 12:30 a.m. to report the shooting in the building on Outremont Ave. near St-Roch.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the woman had left to go to the hospital, where police later found her.
According to SPVM officials, a gunman opened fire on the building, which is known to police as a hub of drug trafficking activities. It’s unclear if the woman was the intended target.
No arrests have yet been made.