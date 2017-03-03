

CTV Montreal





A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in east end Montreal Friday night.



Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursiere said the woman was hit at the corner of Sherbrooke St. east and Bercy St. around 7:45 p.m.



Lacoursiere said the woman was crossing at Bercy and was struck by a car headed westbound on Sherbrooke.



Montreal police collision squad investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.