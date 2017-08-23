Woman in critical condition after hit and run in Saint-Michel
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:33PM EDT
Montreal police are looking to track down the perpetrator of a hit and run that has left a woman seriously injured.
According to witnesses, a dark pick-up truck heading north on 17th Ave. in Saint-Michel struck a 55-year-old woman at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The incident happened as she was getting into her car, also parked on 17th Ave.
The pick-up truck then sped off, heading east along Jean-Rivard St., explained Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The woman was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.
Investigators are at the scene.
