

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking to track down the perpetrator of a hit and run that has left a woman seriously injured.

According to witnesses, a dark pick-up truck heading north on 17th Ave. in Saint-Michel struck a 55-year-old woman at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened as she was getting into her car, also parked on 17th Ave.

The pick-up truck then sped off, heading east along Jean-Rivard St., explained Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The woman was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators are at the scene.