

The Canadian Press





A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Rosemont-Petite-Patrie on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, the woman was clinging to a car going down St-Zotique near 16th Ave at around 8:45 p.m. She fell on the street and was then struck by a second car.

The first car kept going while the second one stopped.

Police said the victim may have been intoxicated.

The woman was taken to hospital and police said they fear for her life.