

CTV Montreal





A large police presence descended on the bank of the St. Lawrence in Verdun on Sunday morning when a woman was found unconscious.

At 7:40 a.m., several pedestrians were walking when they found the woman lying in the snow near the corner of Lasalle and Leclair.

After calling 911, the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said there were no traces of violence but multiple units were dispatched to the scene to investigate all possible scenarios.