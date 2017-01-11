

CTV Montreal





A woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Montreal.

The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Jean Talon Blvd. and Decarie Blvd.

Montreal police said the driver, about 60 years old, was heading west on Jean Talon and making a righthand turn onto Decarie when he ran down the woman.

She was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries.

She has not been identified, but police said she was 25 years old. (Earlier in the day they belived she was in her thirties.)

The driver was treated at the scene for nervous shock.

Police closed several lanes in the area in order to conduct their investigation.